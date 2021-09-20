5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $280,000

Plenty of room in this tremendous 5 bedroom, 2½ bath home with 2-car garage. The bonus room/5th bedroom features two closets for storage and could be a family room, game room, or home office. "Other" room mentioned in room measurements is the breakfast room. Solid surface countertops, pantry, all appliances-remain-not warranted (w/d do not remain), Lush green yard, within walking distance to Springwood Church Park, convenient to I-85/40, shopping, restaurants, etc. Make your move today by seeing this property first.