5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $310,000

Welcome to this Beautifully Updated Historic Home in the heart of Burlington. You will be greeted by a gracious southern front porch with room for all to reminisce. When you enter the spacious foyer you will notice how roomy it is and the high ceilings and gorgeous chandelier. The lighting has been updated throughout this home. The kitchen has been well appointed with granite countertops, tile backsplash, beverage refrigerator, TWO dishwashers and a double oven. Take a step back in time as you enter the original butlers pantry with gorgeous hardwood built ins. This home features the old style front and back staircase with shiplap & there is a master bedroom on the first floor. Too many fabulous upgrades to list here! You MUST COME SEE!