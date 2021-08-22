Welcome to this Beautifully Updated Historic Home in the heart of Burlington. You will be greeted by a gracious southern front porch with room for all to reminisce. When you enter the spacious foyer you will notice how roomy it is and the high ceilings and gorgeous chandelier. The lighting has been updated throughout this home. The kitchen has been well appointed with granite countertops, tile backsplash, beverage refrigerator, TWO dishwashers and a double oven. Take a step back in time as you enter the original butlers pantry with gorgeous hardwood built ins. This home features the old style front and back staircase with shiplap & there is a master bedroom on the first floor. Too many fabulous upgrades to list here! You MUST COME SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $315,000
Guilford County Detention Officer charged after engaging in sexual act with an inmate, sheriff's office says
The charge against Barry J. Ferrell stems from a single incident that took place at the Greensboro jail in July of this year, according to the sheriff's office.
Pair in custody after detectives seized methamphetamine and fentanyl in High Point drug bust, police say
Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in a car, and an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a High Point apartment.
Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months
Vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
After Aug. 26, there will be "no excuses" for violating the mandate, a top official said. Those in violation will be fined — heavily — and repeatedly if necessary.
The amount includes a blockbuster $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. But even without Scott’s gift, the university would have still more than doubled the record set in 2020.
The so-called Gerald Hege bill requires any candidate for sheriff to disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Kennedy submitted a resignation letter by email to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who read it during Tuesday's virtual meeting without comment.
Goode, who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, is thought to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments, police said.