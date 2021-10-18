Large 2 story home in family neighborhood. Conveniently located between Greensboro and Burlington directly across from Springwood Park. 5 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, large bonus room...fresh paint and carpet..New roof (6 months old)...hardwood flooring downstairs...Kitchenaid appliances...water heater less than 2 yrs. old..granite epoxy garage flooring...Well maintained and ready for new owners! You don't want to miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Greensboro College Middle College and STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro and Pruette SCALE Academy in High Point are all getting new principals.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds.
A North Carolina Department of Transportation study, looking at 2017 through 2019 data, showed that animal-related crashes in the state killed five people, injured more than 2,800, and caused nearly $156.9 million in property damage during that three-year period.
Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.
Marquell Deshawn Jordan, 30, was driving a 1995 Honda Accord south on U.S. 29 when he rear-ended the dump truck about 1:35 a.m., police said in a news release.
Grimsley High School and High Point Friends School appeared on the list of ongoing COVID-19 clusters in schools in a state report released Tuesday. Another school, Greensboro Academy, disputes it has a cluster.
Betty Lynn, who went from the fictional Mayberry to the real Mount Airy and became a beloved fixture there, died Saturday after a brief illness. She was 95.