5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $315,000

Large 2 story home in family neighborhood. Conveniently located between Greensboro and Burlington directly across from Springwood Park. 5 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, large bonus room...fresh paint and carpet..New roof (6 months old)...hardwood flooring downstairs...Kitchenaid appliances...water heater less than 2 yrs. old..granite epoxy garage flooring...Well maintained and ready for new owners! You don't want to miss this one!

