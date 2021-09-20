5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $370,000

Charming 5 Bedroom/3.1 Bathroom home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake - Avalon. Features separate dining room that leads into the kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and bar area. Large living room with gas fireplace. Bedroom on first floor with full bath and walk-in closet along with laundry room. Upstairs boasts the large master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Second laundry room upstairs. Incredible all fenced backyard with fire pit for entertaining. This home has it all. New speckled expoxy garage floor with 2 car attached garage. Amazing community amenities include pool, park, tennis courts, clubhouse and fire pit. Don't miss out on this stunning home!!!