The Columbia Large Great Room, Kitchen with Island w/optional bedrooms 4&5, 3.5 baths low maintenance vinyl siding, LVP flooring on main level. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA! Ready May 2023