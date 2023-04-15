Location! Mackintosh on the Lake Subdivision! Come home to this Resort Style private neighborhood with 20 miles of sidewalks; amenities include a community pool, splash pad, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, fitness center, basketball courts, and more! This 2019 - 5 bedroom, 3 full baths Charleston plan with 2,497 sq. ft. features a formal dining room, spacious family room w/a natural gas fireplace, breakfast nook, recessed lighting, loft, flex space & 2 car garage. The kitchen features white Cambridge cabinets, granite countertops & Frigidaire stainless steel appliances including a smooth top range, microwave & dishwasher. Like new washer & dryer included. The massive master suite features a vaulted ceiling w/ceiling fan. Sold as-is, needs a touch-up. Priced to sell! Won’t last long!!