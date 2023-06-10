Hurry to see this one! Freshly painted 2 story 5 bedroom home, features a guest room on the main floor. Additionally the 1st floor has gas log fireplace, breakfast room and separate dinning area. The gally kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms to include the owners suite, offering an oversized walk-in closet, bathroom has a separate walking shower, large soaking tub & double vanity. The back yard is ready for your creativity, with plenty of space! This house is move in ready!