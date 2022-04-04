 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,000

DESIRABLE 2-story home in Mackintosh w/ 1st floor BR/study & full bath. Separate DR w/ eat-in kitchen open to LR. SS appliances and upgraded dishwasher. LVP throughout main living areas. Upstairs features IMPRESSIVE master suite w/ private bath w/garden tub, sep shower, water closet & LARGE walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, 3 BR's, and bathroom with dual vanities. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain. Patio leads to fenced backyard, irrigation system in/outside back fence. Don’t overlook AMAZING amenities-pool, playground, tennis, basketball, & more coming! Low HOA fee.

