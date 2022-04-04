 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,000

DESIRABLE 2-story home w/1st floor BR/study & full bath. Sep DR w/eat-in kit. open to LR. SS appliances & upgraded DW. LVP in main living areas. Upstairs features IMPRESSIVE master suite w/priv.bath w/garden tub, sep shower, WC & LARGE WIC. Sep. laundry room, 3 BRs, and guest BR w/DV. Refrig, W&D remain. Patio leads to fenced BY, irrigation system in/outside fence. Don’t overlook AMAZING amenities-pool, playground, tennis, basketball, & more coming! Low HOA fee.

