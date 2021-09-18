5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $385,000

You don't want to miss this stunning home in desirable Mackintosh with loads of upgrades. Home is positioned on large, level lot with fenced in back yard on a private culdesac street. Artfully landscaped for privacy & optimum shade. Extra wide driveway with permanent basketball goal. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch or go for walks on the miles of sidewalks. Beautiful LVP flooring throughout the first floor. Open concept with spacious & bright eat-in gourmet kitchen includes oversized island, gas cooktop & double ovens. Custom front closet, built-in surround sound, gas fireplace & smart wired. You will love the convenience of a first floor guest suite. Upstairs enjoy a movie in the cozy loft. Spacious owner suite features garden tub & separate tiled shower with frameless glass enclosure & large walk-in closet, as well as a private water closet. Fabulous community amenities include clubhouse with gym & meeting space, large pool with splash park & waterslide, tennis & basketball courts!