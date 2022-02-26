 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $389,422

The Columbia Large Great Room, Kitchen with Island w/optional bedrooms 4&5, 3.5 baths low maintenance vinyl siding with stone wainscot, LVP flooring on main including primay bedroom. Backs up to roundabout and community parking lot at mailbox kisok, Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!

