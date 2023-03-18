The Columbia Large Great Room, Kitchen with Island w/optional bedroom 5, 3.5 baths low maintenance vinyl siding, LVP flooring on main including primay bed. Backs up to roundabout and community parking. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $390,000
