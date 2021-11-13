5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $418,919

NEW MACKINTOSH NEIGHBORHOOD, Birkdale, LOT 9. The Cotswold 3 “E” plan; construction completion early spring. Primary & Guest Suites on Main convenient to Laundry; Kitchen with 9 ft granite Island open to Family room to Screen Porch. Large Bedrooms, Loft and Bonus w Closet & Baths up w oversized Tub/Shower Combination. Conveniently Located off I40/I85. House is completely full of Options, come see it today.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
The gesture is called the Signal for Help and was created as a discreet way to signal that a person needs help, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses.
North Carolina legislative Republicans passed redistricting maps Thursday to be used in elections from 2022 to 2030 for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House.
RALEIGH — During the coronavirus pandemic, especially the first months of restrictions, loved ones were not allowed to visit patients in hospi…