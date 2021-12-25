5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $422,989

NEW MACKINTOSH NEIGHBORHOOD, Birkdale, LOT 9 - March Completion. The Cotswold 3 “E” plan; construction completion early spring. Primary & Guest Suites on Main convenient to Laundry; Kitchen with 9 ft granite Island open to Family room to Screen Porch. Five Large Bedrooms, Loft and Bonus w Closet & Baths up w oversized Tub/Shower Combination. Conveniently Located off I40/I85. House is completely full of Options, come see it today.