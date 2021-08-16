 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $425,000

WOW! This Cape Cod home has GORGEOUS Upgraded Flooring, 10+ foot ceilings, gas log fireplace, and tons of Natural Sunlight. Open-concept Living at its Finest! Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Freshly Refinished White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Bar-height Counters - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! 3 Bedrooms on the Main and 2 Extra Upstairs! STUNNING Primary en-suite bathroom has Fully upgraded Zero-Entry Shower. Enjoy the Outside on your Rocking Chair Front Porch, Sunroom/Screen Porch, 2 Decks, or Your Fenced in Backyard! Cul-de-sac lot! NEW Roof in 2020. Handicap accessible! Professional Photos Coming Soon. Showings Start August 12th.

