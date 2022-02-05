 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $439,082

5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $439,082

5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $439,082

MACKINTOSH on the LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD, Birkdale Lot 55. The Cotswold 3 "G" plan on a nice corner lot; Primary & Guest suites on Main convenient to laundry; Kitchen with 9ft granite island open to family room to screen porch. Large Bedrooms, Loft and Bonus w Closet & Baths up w oversized Tub/Shower combination. Conveniently located off I40/I85. House is completely full of options; Fall completion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert