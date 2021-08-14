5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $475,000

STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION in Inverness Subdivision at Macintosh on the Lake. 3116 Sq ft on TWO levels with LUXURY Master Suite on main. 9' ceilings, gleaming hardwoods, HEAVY moldings, bullnose corners, vaulted & coffered ceilings. CRISP white exterior continues in the interior of this lovely home. OPEN plan in main living area boasting dining, kitchen, breakfast and family. Laundry and half bath complete level 1. Level 2 provides 4 additional bedrooms, full bath, jack-n-jill bath, flex room and bonus. Loads of room, storage and natural light in this AWESOME NEW home. Oversized 2 car garage, wide paved drive, covered front porch with columns and spacious rear deck. Includes all the wonderful ammenities of the Mackintosh community- swimming pools, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, clubhouse and exercise studio. This could be your FOREVER home!