 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $479,000

5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $479,000

Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Mackintosh on the Lake. Enter into a Grand Foyer nestled between a Home Office and Dining Area continue to walk thru the home into the Spacious Living Room featuring a Gas Log Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Island, Walk-in Pantry, Large Dining Space, First Floor Guest Bedroom with Full Hall Bath. Upstairs Owner Suite w/2 Walk-in Closets, Double Vanities, Sep Shower and Tub , 3 Great Size Guest Bedrooms, Large Bonus Room over the Garage and Upstairs Laundry Room! Covered Patio great for entertaining. Walking distance to Club House, Pool, Basketball/Tennis Courts & Workout Facilities and Community Amenities. .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert