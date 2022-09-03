5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $490,000

Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Mackintosh on the Lake. Enter into a Grand Foyer nestled between a Home Office and Dining Area continue to walk thru the home into the Spacious Living Room featuring a Gas Log Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Island, Walk-in Pantry, Large Dining Space, First Floor Guest Bedroom with Full Hall Bath. Upstairs Owner Suite w/2 Walk-in Closets, Double Vanities, Sep Shower and Tub , 3 Great Size Guest Bedrooms, Large Bonus Room over the Garage and Upstairs Laundry Room! Covered Patio great for entertaining. Walking distance to Club House, Pool, Basketball/Tennis Courts & Workout Facilities and Community Amenities. .