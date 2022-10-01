5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $506,890

Close by year end! Central CUL de SAC Location in new MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Neighborhood! Birkdale Lot 52 - The Cotswold 3 "E" plan with 2nd Primary option; Primary & Guest suites on Main convenient to Laundry; Kitchen with 9x5 Granite Island open to Family Rm to patio. Large Bedrooms, Loft and Second Primary up w oversized Tub/Shower combination. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Pool and Fitness complex, playgrounds, walking trails and more. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Model Home open 7 days. Call/text for an appointment to visit.