 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $515,000

5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $515,000

5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $515,000

Stunning 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake. Features large open dining room that leads into the living room with fireplace and open 2 story ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, cooktop oven. Sunroom with trek deck attached. Bedroom and full bath on main level. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom upstairs with full bath attached with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News