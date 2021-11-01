Stunning 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake. Features large open dining room that leads into the living room with fireplace and open 2 story ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, cooktop oven. Sunroom with trek deck attached. Bedroom and full bath on main level. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom upstairs with full bath attached with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Full finished basement with full bathroom, kitchen, living room area walks out onto a full screened-in porch. Additional storage area. Private backyard. Huge front porch with ceiling fans and tons of space to relax. Incredible community with pool, clubhouse, walking paths, playgrounds, fire pit and so much more. Don't miss out on seeing this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $515,000
