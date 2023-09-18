Up to 10K to use towards buy-down or cc & add'l $8K on any Cotswold plan in Birkdale! This Beautiful 5 Bed 4 Bath Cotswold G 3 plan with Cul De Sac Location in the Final Phase in BIRKDALE at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE, Lot 39 has it all. Primary & Guest Suite on Main convenient to laundry w 2 Car Finished Garage. Coffered Dining Rm & Kitchen with oversized 9x5 Granite Island open to Fireplaced Great Rm. Screened Porch and Patio ready for Grilling. Large Bedrooms, Loft & Second Primary upstairs. SST Appliances, Gas Cooking, Tankless Water Heater & more. Builder 1 & 10 yr warranty. Conveniently located off I40/I85, close to shopping, medical & Springwood Park. Resort type amenities-Clubhouse, fitness, walking trails, yard maintenance. Fall Completion. Virtual Tour most similar to house under construction. See our website & agent remarks regarding lowering payments, & agent incentives. Model Home Open 7 Days. Call/text for your appointment to visit.