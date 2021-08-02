 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $525,000

3156 S Ft In Waterford. Custom5 Br, 4 Bath W 9Â Ceilings, Hvy Molding, Hws & Tile. 2 Mbr Suites 1 Each Level W Option Of Multi-Generation. Open Floorplan. Family W Gaslog Fp & Dining Rm. Kitchen W Granite Countertops, Ss Appls & Lg Island. Breakfast, Laundry, Br 2 & Full Bath. Mbr W Trey Ceiling & Bath W Granite, Jet Tub, Wi Shower. Level 2 Mbr W In-Suite Bath. Br 4/5 Plus Full Bath W Entry From Br 5 & Hall. Attic Storage. Deck & Paver patio complete with fire pit. Plus, a putting green in the back yard.

