5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $525,000

Cul-de-sac Home ~ 5 bd, 4.5 bath ~ 1st flr custom guest suite = bedrm, its own full kitchen, full bath w/ walk-in shower, separate HVAC. Main kitchen = pantry, island, gas range, butler pantry. 2nd laundry on main. Hardwood + wood tile thruout main. Spacious 2nd flr w/ add’l laundry + rec room. Dropzone opens to 2 car garage. Fenced, landscaped yard w/ garden beds, many flowering shrubs, partially covered patio. Offers many living arrangements! Community trails/pool/fitness ctr/clubhouse. Mins to I-40/85.

