Welcome to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath, family home in the Inverness @ Lake Mackintosh. Lots of natural light, wood floors throughout main living area, open floor plan, granite counters, tile backsplash, S/S appliances and eat at peninsula. This home also features a separate dining room and kitchenette area, perfect for entertaining. Owners suite on the main level with private bathroom featuring a large tile shower and soaking tub. Additional 4 bedrooms upstairs including a separate loft area, perfect for an in home office. Large garage with oversized driveway for additional parking. Enjoy those summer nights on your deck or patio, in your private fenced in yard. Resort style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, clubhouse, gym, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! So bring your kayak, fishing pole and your agent! Book now, don't wait. Love where you live!