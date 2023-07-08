Gorgeous 5 BR, 3.5 bath w/ loft nestled by the lake with so many updated features is better than new. This open concept home has tons of natural light & space for everything. The huge Dining RM at entry is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop, tile back splash, breakfast nook & pantry w/ pull out shelves. The large Living RM has a cozy gas fireplace with structural wiring and tv mount. Huge Primary Suite on the main level with new carpet, tray ceilings & ceiling fan. Primary bath has DBL vanity, Walk in shower, garden tub and large walk in closet. 2nd floor BR's & loft have tons of space, nature light & large closets. 5th bedroom/bonus has plenty of room for all! Fenced in back yard backing up to woods on the stunning lake. This neighborhood offers resort style living including pool, splash park, clubhouse, gym, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, playgrounds, amphitheater, miles of sidewalks & more! Love where you live.