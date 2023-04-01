10K to USE as you CHOOSE toward cc or loan BIRKDALE Neighborhood, Final Phase in this MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Community - Lot 42 Cotswold 3 F plan. Primary & Guest Suite on Main convenient to laundry with beautiful Hickory hardwoods and lots of lighting throughout. Coffered Dining Rm, Kitchen with 9 ft granite Island open to Family room. Enjoy outdoor living in the Screened Porch and Patio ready for grilling. Large Bedrooms, Loft, Bath w oversized Tub/Shower combination and Bonus that could serve as 2nd Primary upstairs. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Resort type amenities-Clubhouse, fitness, walking trails, yard maintenance. Builder 1 and 10 yr Warranty. Summer Completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text or come visit. See agent remarks regarding great incentives.