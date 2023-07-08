Final Phase, MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Neighborhood, Birkdale Lot 32 – The Beautiful Cotswold 3 G plan with Full Brick Front, Stone Gable, & Front Porch. Primary & Guest Suites on Main convenient to laundry; Kitchen with 9 ft granite island open to family room to morning rm to patio for grilling. Large Bedrooms, Loft, Bath w oversized Tub/Shower combination and Bonus that could serve as 2nd Primary upstairs. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Clubhouse, fitness, walking trails, yard maintenance, warranty programs. June Completion. Virtual tour most similar to house under construction.10K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan. See our website and agent remarks regarding lowering payments, and agent incentives. Model Home open 7 Days. Call/text for your appointment to visit.