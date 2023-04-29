10K to USE as you CHOOSE toward cc or loan MACKINTOSH on the LAKE - Cul De Sac Location - Birkdale Lot 35 – The Cotswold 3 E plan with Full Brick Front & Hickory Hardwoods through the entire Main Level. Primary & Guest Suite on Main convenient to Laundry; Kitchen with 9 ft granite Island open to Family room to Morning rm to Patio for grilling. Large Bedrooms, Loft, Bath w oversized Tub/Shower combination and Bonus that could serve as 2nd Primary upstairs. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Resort type amenities-Clubhouse, fitness, walking trails, yard maintenance. Builder 1 and 10 yr Warranty. Virtual Tour is most similar to home under construction. Early Summer Completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit. See agent remarks regarding incentives.
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $544,042
