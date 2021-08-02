5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $545,000

NEW CARPET INSTALLED MARCH 2020 ON SECOND FLOOR. EXECUTIVE Home w/ many options. 2 OWNERS SUITES w/ Fire Places (each floor) 2nd Floor seperate Sitting Rm - UPDATES: 2020-Roof/Skylights, Paint Bedrooms & Hallway – 2019: 1st Floor A/C & Ductwork – 2018: Kit Appliances – 3rd Floor Game Rm- 28x16. Entertainment opportunities: Patio (15x12) & L-Shaped Deck (23x23). Bonus Room accessible by stairway from 1st floor & connecting hallway from 2nd floor. LARGE well-lit Kitchen offers island (4x8) w/ seating, Stainless Steel appliances & Granite countertops. Spacious Sun Room with tile floor, skylights, recessed lighting & ceiling fan. Wood Floors in Main Living area. Sprinkler System. There is a second floor room that could be used as a 5th bedroom (no closet)