10 K to USE as you CHOOSE toward cc or loan in the New Phase at the MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Neighborhood, Birkdale Lot 32 – The Cotswold 3 G plan with Full Brick Front, Stone Gable, & Front Porch. Primary & Guest Suites on Main convenient to laundry; Kitchen with 9 ft granite island open to family room to morning rm to patio for grilling. Large Bedrooms, Loft, Bath w oversized Tub/Shower combination and Bonus that could serve as 2nd Primary upstairs. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Clubhouse, fitness, walking trails, yard maintenance. **Virtual Tour is most similar to the house under construction. May/June Completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.