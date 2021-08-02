5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $555,000

Dreaming of New Construction - this home is for you. Almost Brand New & lovingly lived in!! 5 Beds, 3.1 Baths, Downstairs & Upstairs laundry! Oversized garage fits large vehicles! 4 sides brick, Spacious rooms on main floor, coffered ceilings in formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, Primary suite on main with tile shower and soaking tub. Granite in all bathrooms! Second floor has 4 bedrooms, game room & flex space. Neighborhood Pool!! Book your showing today. Available to see 7/21!! Please see agent only