5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $560,000

Welcome Home to this well-maintained home in the lovely Ballantrae section of Mackintosh on the Lake! This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large lot with a side loading garage! Main level features a dining room with coffered ceilings and wainscoting, a living room, an open kitchen, breakfast area, den w/ large stone FP, a half bath and a separate guest suite. Kitchen boasts a massive island with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, backsplash, stainless steel gas range, and a walk in pantry. Spacious owner's suite on second level with a huge walk-in closet, a garden tub and a separate tiled shower. Three additional bedrooms and a loft/flex space upstairs. Enjoy morning coffee on the front porch or relax on the back deck! Large flat lot with fenced in backyard and trees for added privacy. Resort style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! Love where you live!