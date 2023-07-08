Experience luxury living in this stunning 5 BR, 3.5 BA home nestled in the highly sought-after Mackintosh on the Lake. Separate office, formal dining room with accent wall, an impressive kitchen with a butler's pantry, gas cooktop, and double ovens, this home is perfect for the culinary enthusiast. Expansive island, breakfast room, sunroom & large LR featuring a stone FP provide tons on space for everyone! The main level bedroom offers convenience with an attached full bathroom. The remaining bedrooms are located on the second level. The spacious owners suite features tray ceilings and a spa-like bath with a garden tub, spa shower, and double sinks. Relax in the second level loft, complete with surround sound. Enjoy the outdoors on the spacious deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard with a beautiful garden area. Resort style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! Love where you live!