**All contracts submitted will be accepted as an offer and subject to counter offer.** This Fairfield checks all the boxes! 5 BR, 3BA with study, sunroom and office! Espresso kitchen cabinets (chefs kitchen), granite countertops. Hard flooring throughout main (except office space). A must see! **PICTURES ARE SIMILAR TO HOME BEING BUILT** Completion date in June 2022!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $562,037
