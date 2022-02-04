 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $575,000

Call SANDY SPARKS 336-263-6325. STUNNING 5BR/3.5 bath in Prestwick @ Mackintosh. Excellently maintained home & yard. 9' ceilings, HWs, dining, 1/2bath & gourmet kitchen. Breakfast open to kitchen & family w grand vaulted ceiling, gaslog FP & access to deck. MSuite on rear w trey ceiling, LG WIC & Luxury in-suite bath. 3BRs & jack-n-jill bath on 2nd. INCREDIBLE finished basement is a DREAM- bar w granite/stone bksplash. HUGE den area. BR 5 used as gym w in-suite bath. Could be in-law suite. MOVE in READY!

