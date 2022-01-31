SPECTACULAR 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in Prestwick @ Mackintosh. Excellently maintained home & yard. Main level boasts 9' ceilings, gleaming HWs, spacious dining room, half bath & gourmet kitchen- boasting huge granite island, granite counters, black appliances, rich wood cabinets, tile backsplash, high bar seating & pantry. Breakfast open to kitchen and family w bright windows. Family provides grand vaulted ceiling, gaslog fireplace & access to deck. Master Suite sits on rear left of home w trey ceiling, door to deck, large walk-in closet w built-in organizers. Luxury in-suite bath offers tile flooring, 2 separate vanities, H2O closet, jet tub & LG tiled WI shower. Level 2 boasts 3 bedrooms & Jack-n-Jill bath. INCREDIBLE finished basement is a DREAM- bar/kitchen w granite, generous cabinets, ice maker. Great for entertaining, as a man-cave, in-law suite game room, etc. BR 5 used as gym w in-suite bath. EXCELLENT for entertaining friends/family with all the benefits of Mackintosh community!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The company's plans to build the yet-unproven Overture airliner would return supersonic travel to passengers that have been relegated to slower aircraft since the demise in 2003 of the Concorde. It would also reinvigorate a region reeling from years of blue-collar losses.
The museum at 220 N. Church St. received the $1.25 million from Frank and Nancy Brenner. It's the largest gift from a single donor in its 23-year history. The museum will be renamed to honor Frank Brenner's late mother.
Shining Light Academy, Western Guilford Middle School, Southwest Elementary and Dudley High School were added to the list released Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“I realized when we were like 20 minutes out that something wasn’t right,” Olivia Garcia said.
The Triad could see its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 Friday, forecasters say.
Dear Annie: Our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live in another part of the country, so we are only able to see them a few times a year…
Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
More than 1,000 people are likely to work in the county when those facilities open. If many move here to take those jobs, they'll need somewhere to live. And right now, much of the fringe of east Greensboro is green farmland dotted with small subdivisions and big industrial parks.
Shaleesa Vanquella Davis is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.
She is charged in the death of 35-year-old Darius Lavon Poteat of Greensboro.
A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 moved into a new phase on Thursday.