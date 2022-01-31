 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $600,000

SPECTACULAR 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in Prestwick @ Mackintosh. Excellently maintained home & yard. Main level boasts 9' ceilings, gleaming HWs, spacious dining room, half bath & gourmet kitchen- boasting huge granite island, granite counters, black appliances, rich wood cabinets, tile backsplash, high bar seating & pantry. Breakfast open to kitchen and family w bright windows. Family provides grand vaulted ceiling, gaslog fireplace & access to deck. Master Suite sits on rear left of home w trey ceiling, door to deck, large walk-in closet w built-in organizers. Luxury in-suite bath offers tile flooring, 2 separate vanities, H2O closet, jet tub & LG tiled WI shower. Level 2 boasts 3 bedrooms & Jack-n-Jill bath. INCREDIBLE finished basement is a DREAM- bar/kitchen w granite, generous cabinets, ice maker. Great for entertaining, as a man-cave, in-law suite game room, etc. BR 5 used as gym w in-suite bath. EXCELLENT for entertaining friends/family with all the benefits of Mackintosh community!

