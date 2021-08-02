5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $625,000

Stunning new construction in Waterford West! This 5 bedroom has everything you need! Chefs kitchen with shaker cabinets and island with beautiful granite. The kitchen opens up to a keeping room with stone fireplace and oversized breakfast area, great for entertaining! Grill out on your covered porch connected to the kitchen. Family room overlooks back porch great for evenings! Owners suite with separate large sitting area on the first floor. Owners bath suite has garden tub and large walk in shower and connecting huge closet! Distressed hardwood floors on first floors except wet areas. Second floor has oversized bonus room, sitting/loft area and 4 additional bedrooms. Make this your new home today!