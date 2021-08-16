5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $625,000

Beautiful brick home on corner lot in the highly desired Somerton neighborhood. Upon entry you are greeted by 20+ foot vaulted ceilings & the ornate woodwork you will find throughout the home. Two Master bedrooms; one on the first floor. All of the bedrooms have large closets; the largest featured in the 2nd Master bedroom that was originally built to be a nursey. Updated open kitchen, spacious formal dining room, office and living room downstairs. Large bonus room with separate staircase.