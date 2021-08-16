5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $625,000

Beautiful brick home on a corner lot in the highly desired Somerton neighborhood. Upon entry you are greeted by 20+ foot vaulted ceilings and the ornate woodwork you will find throughout the home. Two Master bedrooms; one on the first floor. All of the bedrooms have large closets; the largest featured in the 2nd Master bedroom that was originally built to be a nursey. Updated open kitchen, spacious formal dining room, office and living room downstairs. Large bonus room with separate staircase, laundry and 4 bedrooms upstairs. 3rd floor walk-in attic that would be a great space to finish and add to your square footage. Outside you have the fully enclosed sunroom with 220amp for your hot tub. Fenced in backyard with garden space. 2 car garage with Tesla hookup. Too many features to list... MUST SEE!