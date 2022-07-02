 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $640,000

Corner lot in Mackintosh on the Lake! This lavish formal Model Home, the "Stonehaven” is fully loaded. Prewired for Surround Sound. Coffered Ceilings in Living Room, Dining Room & Den/Great Room. Stacked Stone Double-sided Fireplace in Den & Sunroom. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Eat-in Island, SS Appliances, High-end Finishes. Butler's Pantry w/ Wet Bar, 1st Floor Bedroom & Full Bathroom. Mudroom w/Lockers. Screened Porch. Covered Front Porch. HUGE Primary w/ Sitting Room & Fireplace, 2 Walk-in Closets, Soaking Tub, Oversized Walk-in Shower w/ 2 Benches & Multiple Showerheads. Large Laundry Room. 4 Full Bathrooms total. Plenty of room to spread out & entertain! Across from Firefly Overlook/Amphitheater/Community Green Area. The resort-style amenities at Mackintosh include the Lake, family splash park, 5 acre recreational park with a large clubhouse, an aquatic park with junior Olympic pool & family fun pool. Tennis, basketball, volleyball, picnic areas, playgrounds & walking trails!

