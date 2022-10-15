5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $650,000

Elegant lakeside home featuring stunning hardwood floors & custom moldings. Formal dining w/ coffered ceiling opens to sunny living that looks out to the lake. Gourmet kitchen equipped w/ SS appliances, DBL oven, walk in pantry, tile backsplash, granite counters. Huge granite breakfast bar overlooks the den featuring a gas log stone fireplace. The extra-large 1st floor owner’s suite has lots of natural light, trey ceilings, flex room, & spa like bathroom incl dual sinks, garden tub w/ separate tile shower and 2 WIC. Laundry room w/ sink & cabinets for storage complete the first floor. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, jack & jill bath plus bonus w/ recessed lighting for ultimate entertaining. Tankless Water Heater! Screened porch walks down to back deck w/ gas line for all your grilling needs open to over half an acre on the lake! Resort-style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, & tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages!