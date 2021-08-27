 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $650,000

Stunning International style home on large meticulously landscaped corner lot with 2 room guest house with attached workshop and adorable playhouse included. This stately home is well known in the area for its flat roofs topped by turned balustrades and Doric columns at the entrance. The elegant interior features include extensive hardwood floors, 9-10ft ceilings, 3-piece crown molding, wall-to-ceiling built-in cabinets and shelves in library. Large formal areas. Gorgeous beveled glass pocket doors inside

