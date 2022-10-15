5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $650,000

Elegant lakeside home in desirable Inverness section of Mackintosh on the Lake! This home features beautiful hardwood floors and custom moldings galore. Formal dining w/ coffered ceiling opens to sunny living room. Gourmet kitchen equipped with SS appliances, DBL oven, walk in pantry, tile backsplash, granite counters. Huge granite breakfast bar overlooks the den featuring a gas log stone fireplace. The extra-large 1st floor owner’s suite with lots of natural light, trey ceilings, flex room, & spa like bathroom incl dual sinks, garden tub w/ separate tile shower and 2 WIC. Laundry room w/ cabinets for storage completes the first floor. The 2nd floor w/ 3 BDR plus bonus w/ recessed lighting for an ultimate entertaining space. Back deck has gas line for all your grilling needs open to over half an acre on the lake! This home has a huge crawl space that could be reasonably converted to a basement if desired. Resort-style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! Love where you live!