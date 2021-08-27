Stunning International style home on large meticulously landscaped corner lot with 2 room guest house with attached workshop and adorable playhouse included. This stately home is well known in the area for its flat roofs topped by turned balustrades and Doric columns at the entrance. The elegant interior features include extensive hardwood floors, 9-10ft ceilings, 3-piece crown molding, wall-to-ceiling built-in cabinets and shelves in library. Large formal areas. Gorgeous beveled glass pocket doors adorn the Library and Formal Dining Room. Beautiful wrought iron heavy front doors. Whole house generator. Old glass on a lot of the windows. Located in Burlington’s historic district. The grounds of this property is vivid in the colors of spring blooms. Fountains, garden beds, and a wide variety of plants and flowers surrounds the property. Truly a rare gem, this will be one everyone has to see!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $650,000
