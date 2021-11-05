Don’t miss this stunning 4,000+ SF 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath custom home built by Don Smith, and located in the exclusive Inverness section of Mackintosh on the Lake! This elegant home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, with plenty of natural light. It sits high atop a spacious corner lot with a double-story foyer, 10 ft ceilings on the main floor, and 9 ft on the second floor. Several upgrades and features, including coffered ceiling in the family room, oversized master closet and bathroom; spacious sitting area in master bedroom; gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, commercial hood, and extra-large kitchen island for working space and storage. Downstairs bedroom can function as a second master. Airy and bright bonus room upstairs is a perfect multipurpose space. Walk-up attic for functional storage space. Screened-in covered porch off of kitchen for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining, rain or shine. Large 3-car garage with lift that accommodates a 4th car.
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $679,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloody Saturday: Greensboro police report deadly shooting, a stabbing, an assault and another shooting over nine hours
The violent day began with a fatal shooting at 3 a.m. that left two dead and a third injured.
The Rev. Kermit Wilson Jr., who died in September, also leaves behind three young children.
At 1:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a call about a "man down."
About 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at M&F Bank, located at 100 S. Murrow Blvd., Suite 100.
Kerry Peay chose to receive a lump sum of $390,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,326.
About 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2700 block of W. Wendover Ave. and found a gunshot victim, according to police.
The work is more urgent than usual because the final census figures were released late this year, in September, and November elections were postponed until March 2022. Since then, a citizens committee appointed by the council has held four meetings and recommended three potential maps.
Police said Corinne Langone was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 22 when she ran off the road and hit 43-year-old Anthony Carter of Greensboro, who was on the shoulder of the road, police said. Carter later died at a local hospital.
The shooting victim was found in the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue, Greensboro police said.
If you’re short on time, here are some tips on how to quickly prep your home for maximum comfort and give your guests a great experience.