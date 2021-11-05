5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $679,999

Don’t miss this stunning 4,000+ SF 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath custom home built by Don Smith, and located in the exclusive Inverness section of Mackintosh on the Lake! This elegant home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, with plenty of natural light. It sits high atop a spacious corner lot with a double-story foyer, 10 ft ceilings on the main floor, and 9 ft on the second floor. Several upgrades and features, including coffered ceiling in the family room, oversized master closet and bathroom; spacious sitting area in master bedroom; gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, commercial hood, and extra-large kitchen island for working space and storage. Downstairs bedroom can function as a second master. Airy and bright bonus room upstairs is a perfect multipurpose space. Walk-up attic for functional storage space. Screened-in covered porch off of kitchen for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining, rain or shine. Large 3-car garage with lift that accommodates a 4th car.