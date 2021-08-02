5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $800,000

Beautiful custom built home in west Burlingtons Somerton subdivision, sitting on 2 lots in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This home offers formal dining and living areas. The chefs kitchen has a large island, granite counters, SS appliances, 6 burner cook top and double ovens. The kitchen is open to the large family room which has beautiful windows overlooking the deck. Guest bedroom and full bath on the main level, master and 3 other bedrooms on the second level. The basement offers a great room with FP, office, flex space and exercise rooms. Beautiful large side yard is enclosed with a 6-8' brick wall. This home was built by Charles Jones a renown builder in this area. This homes offers everything you could desire in a home and perfect for raising a family. SELLER REQUIRES A 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.