STUNNING, CUSTOM BUILT, Luxury home in highly desirable Waterford neighborhood!! Built in 2017. Shows like new! Soaring ceilings! Featuring coffered stone & brick exterior with gorgeous copper accents! 5 Bedrooms/5.1 Baths – including primary suite on main level! Beautiful hardwood floors! Chefs kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, huge granite island with bar seating, opens to family room with gas log fireplace! Huge mudroom with sink! Upgraded light fixtures, custom built-ins. All hardwoods on the main floor. Oversized three car garage. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & I85/40 for travel - Screened-in porch for enjoying the outdoors in all seasons!! Neighborhood pool!!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $875,000
